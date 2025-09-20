Assam: ACS Officer Nupur Bora Suspended from Service

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Nupur Bora, the tainted ACS officer arrested in a disproportionate assets case recently, has now been suspended from service with effect from the date of her arrest on September 15, 2025. In this regard, the Department of Personnel, Government of Assam, issued a notification today.

The notification states that Nupur Bora, ACS, (DR-2019) Circle Officer, Goroimari, was arrested by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell, Assam, on September 15, 2025, in connection with the Vigilance P.S. Case No. 25/2025 under Section 13(1)(b)/13(2) and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and is under detention for more than 48 hours.

The notification further says that the Governor of Assam is pleased to withdraw the service of Nupur Bora, ACS, from the Revenue & Disaster Management Department, and the officer is posted as Assistant Commissioner, Hailakandi.

Further, in exercise of powers conferred under Rule 6(2) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, it is stated that the Governor of Assam is pleased to order that Nupur Bora, ACS, the then Circle Officer, Goroimari, now posted as Assistant Commissioner, Hailakandi, is deemed to have been placed under suspension from service with effect from the date of her arrest, i.e., September 15, 2025, and until further orders.

The order also states that during the period of suspension, the headquarters of Nupur Bora, ACS, if released from custody, will be Hailakandi, subject to review if deemed necessary.

Bora, within a span of just six years, had allegedly amassed property that is 400-fold disproportionate to her known sources of income.

She reportedly owns three flats in Guwahati, two plots of land, 14 gold chains, two diamond necklaces, 15 diamond rings, three diamond bracelets, etc. Sleuths of the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell recovered Rs 92,50,400 in cash from her Gotanagar residence in Guwahati and rented house in Barpeta.

Later, more than Rs 20 lakh was recovered from a bank locker in her name.

