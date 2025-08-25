Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya lauds Silchar Red Cross hospital

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya wrapped up his two-day Silchar tour on Sunday attending a series of programmes including a visit to the newly-built Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram.

The Governor participated in a tree plantation programme at Silchar Red Cross Society and inaugurated a blood donation camp. Speaking at the event, the Governor said that he was pleased to see the Silchar chapter of the Red Cross Society sincerely upholding the ideals of selfless service to mankind.

Delivering his address at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital, the Governor commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives for transforming healthcare delivery across India and appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in prioritizing the development of Red Cross institutions in Assam. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has entered a new era of healthcare reforms through Ayushman Bharat, the strengthening of health infrastructure, and immunization programmes such as Mission Indradhanush.

The Governor commended the remarkable contribution of the Red Cross during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that its members worked tirelessly and maintained 24x7 emergency and ambulance services when society needed them most.

Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty said that the Indian Red Cross Children’s Hospital in Silchar was established in 1979 and now functioned as a 64-bedded facility, supported by six doctors, 16 nurses, and 68 staff members. He added that the hospital ran an Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) School, where four instructors trained 30 nursing students, and also operated a blood bank to serve the region. Highlighting the hospital’s contribution during the pandemic, he said that a major blood donation camp collected 500 units of blood, while executive members worked round-the-clock to maintain essential services.

The MLA further stated that with the initiative of State Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, an amount of Rs 1 crore will be allocated for the infrastructural development of the Silchar Red Cross Children’s Hospital. Out of this, Rs 50 lakh will be utilized for constructing the first floor of the hospital building to enhance its capacity and improve facilities, thereby ensuring better healthcare services for children in the region.

Also Read: Assam: Senior citizen of Morigaon Purna Sarma Barua passes away

Also Watch: