Guwahati: Assam Governor attends Arya Samaj’s 150th foundation day

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the 150th Foundation Day celebrations of Arya Samaj and highlighted India’s civilization heritage and the reformist legacy of the organization.

Congratulating the gathering, he invoked the Rigvedic message of unity and harmony and said the occasion reflected the Vedic spirit of collective progress. He recalled the role of Swami Dayanand Saraswati in promoting reform, education and rational thought, and said Arya Samaj had strengthened national consciousness, including in the Northeast.

The Governor said modern initiatives in women’s empowerment and social reform reflected Swami Dayanand’s vision and urged the youth to combine scientific temper with Indian values. The programme was attended by representatives of Arya Samaj and associated institutions, stated a press release.

