Guwahati: Governor LP Acharya Attends Jogiraj Basu Memorial Lecture

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the Jogiraj Basu Memorial Lecture organized by the Department of Sanskrit, Gauhati University (GU), in collaboration with the Acharya Umakant Dev Sharma Foundation Trust at the university campus. He paid homage to Prof. Jogiraj Basu and Prof. Umakant Dev Sharma for their contributions to Sanskrit and spirituality in Assam.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said the scholars exemplified the integration of study, teaching and research. He congratulated Prof. Ramesh Kumar Pandey, former Vice-Chancellor of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University, who was honoured with the "Sanskrit Ratna" Award for his contribution to promoting Sanskrit, stated a press release.

