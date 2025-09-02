Guwahati: Assam Governor Attends Meeting for Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya chaired the 48th state managing committee meeting for administration of Armed Forces Flag Day fund for welfare and rehabilitation of ex-servicemen at the conference hall of NABARD in Dispur, here today. The meeting discussed several issues pertaining to the welfare of the ex-servicemen and their families.

In the meeting, the Governor expressed his appreciation to all stakeholders who have shown their commitment to the cause of soldiers’ welfare. He termed the meeting not just an administrative procedure, but a step towards restoring trust and justice for the state’s ex-servicemen community.

Expressing his views at the meeting the Governor said, “It is a unique opportunity to chair the State Managing Committee Meeting of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund that deals with issues related to welfare and rehabilitation of our veterans, war widows, war heroes, disabled soldiers and their dependents. I always feel a deep sense of pride in being part of events that honour our soldiers whether it is Armed Forces Flag Day, Kargil Vijay Diwas, or interactions with Veer Naris and veterans. The Raj Bhavan remains committed to addressing your concerns and upholding your dignity.”

During meeting, the Governor referred to his recent engagement with the “Rishte Sainik Se” programme, organized by the State Sainik Board and the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, where he directly interacted with ex-servicemen for better understanding of their needs and challenges. He observed that the welfare of soldiers and their families is a cornerstone of national development and security, and it is the collective responsibility of the nation to honour and support their sacrifices.

The Governor in the meeting highlighted the efforts being made at both the central and state levels to modernize and improve welfare delivery through digital platforms. He reiterated that initiatives such as the Digital Sainik Portal and e-Governance systems are simplifying access to pensions, healthcare, and welfare benefits.

