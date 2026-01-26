Guwahati: Assam Governor Attends National Voters’ Day Celebration

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the 16th National Voters’ Day celebration at NEDFi House in Dispur. Addressing the programme, he said the occasion inspired citizens to actively participate in the democratic process and extended greetings to voters across the state. The Governor recalled that January 25 marked the establishment of the Election Commission of India in 1950 and highlighted its role as an independent constitutional body ensuring free and fair elections. He described voters as the backbone of democracy and stressed that informed and responsible participation strengthened democratic institutions, stated a press release.

