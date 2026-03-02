Guwahati: Assam Governor attends Rashtriya Ekatmata Award Ceremony

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the Lohpurush Rashtriya Ekatmata Award distribution ceremony organized by Bharat Bharati at the Lohia Lions Gauhati Auditorium in Guwahati on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor described the occasion as a celebration of unity, national spirit and collective resolve. Congratulating the awardees, he said that honours conferred in the name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel reminded the nation of his unparalleled contribution to India’s unity and integrity. He noted that at the time of Independence, Patel’s courage and determination ensured the integration of more than 500 princely states, laying the foundation of a strong and united India.

He observed that unity represented harmony of minds beyond differences of language, religion, culture and region, and added that India’s strength lay in its enduring principle of unity in diversity. Referring to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor said development and heritage must progress together to realize the goal of a developed India, adding that Assam was making steady strides across sectors.

The programme was attended by Bharat Bharati National President Vinay Patrale, National Secretary Rudra Narayan Tiwari, Trust President Subhash Dhawan, Ishan Bharti President Bhaskar Dutta Goswami, Convener Shobhan Vyas and other dignitaries, stated a press release.

