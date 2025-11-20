Guwahati: Assam Governor chairs anti-drug meeting with VCs at Raj Bhavan

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday chaired a virtual meeting with Vice Chancellors (VCs) of State and Central Universities and heads of higher educational institutions at Raj Bhavan to intensify anti-drug awareness and prevention efforts under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

He reiterated the need for stronger institutional action to safeguard students and highlighted the nationwide campaign launched in 2020. He noted Assam’s vulnerability due to its proximity to major drug-trafficking routes and commended police, healthcare workers and social organizations for their efforts.

The Governor urged institutions to ensure drug-free pledges at admission, create drug-free committees, conduct regular awareness activities, strengthen hostel monitoring and provide counselling through services such as Tele-MANAS and the National Drug De-addiction Helpline. He also called for integrating mental health and drug-prevention topics into curricula and enhancing collaboration with agencies including NIMHANS, AIIMS and NISD.

He appealed for contributions towards the welfare of ex-servicemen and families ahead of Armed Forces Flag Day. DGP Harmeet Singh, Higher Education Secretary Narayan Konwar and officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau also addressed the meeting, stated a press release.

