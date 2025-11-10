Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attends R.G. Baruah Memorial Awards 2025

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya presented the R.G. Baruah Memorial Awards 2025 to Padmashree D.N. Bezboruah for Journalism, Padmashree Jahnu Barua for Culture, Dr Narendra Nath Dutta for Business and Entrepreneurship, and Larsing L.D. Sawyan for Sports at a ceremony held at a city hotel. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Managing Director of The Assam Tribune Group Babita Rajkhowa were also present at the event.

The Governor described the ceremony as a celebration of excellence and service, lauding the contributions of the awardees in their respective fields. He commended The Assam Tribune for upholding credible journalism and promoting education, culture, and social awareness.

Acharya urged the media to prioritize truth and responsibility over sensationalism and congratulated the recipients for inspiring the younger generation through their dedication and achievements, stated a press release.

