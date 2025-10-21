Guwahati: Assam Governor Exchanges Diwali Greetings with Armed Forces

GUWAHATI: In a gesture reflecting deep respect and solidarity with the nation’s defenders, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visited the 51 Sub-Area of Indian army and exchanged greetings with the jawans of the Indian armed forces at Narangi Military Station on the auspicious occasion of Diwali on Monday.

On the occasion, besides exchanging greetings, Governor Acharya distributed sweets, and interacted with the soldiers, commending their unwavering dedication to the nation. Expressing his deep appreciation to the armed forces, the Governor said that the commitment and dedication of the armed forces ensures that citizens across the country can safely celebrate festivals with their families.

Fondly recalling his previous position as the Governor of Sikkim, where he would invariably celebrate the Diwali and Holi with the armed forces stationed at the international borders, Acharya said, “This time being in Guwahati, I took the privilege of celebrating the festival of lights with our armed forces who are far away from their homes”. Referring to the historical roots of Diwali, the Governor said that the festival marks the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after vanquishing evil. The moment is celebrated by lighting diyas, symbolizing the ‘triumph of good over evil’. The Governor said, “Every person who walks the path of righteousness and returns after fulfilling a noble duty is celebrated just as we celebrate the achievements of our brave jawans.”

The Governor extended his best wishes for a prosperous, safe, and joyous Diwali to all armed forces and their families, reaffirming the state’s unshakeable support and gratitude to the armed forces, stated a press release.

Also Read: A softer glow: Assam lights lamps of love and remembrance for Zubeen