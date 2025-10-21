A softer glow: Assam lights lamps of love and remembrance for Zubeen

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: This year, Diwali in Assam has all – devotion, trust, and reverence – but not enthusiasm. The pall of gloom that the death of soulful singer Zubeen Garg cast on the minds of the people of the state is still to go. The state, still reeling from the loss of its beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg, finds itself caught between tradition and grief — between the sparkle of diyas and the ache of a silence too deep to fill.

People hardly thronged vendors for crackers all over the state, and so did the deafening sounds of crackers. Of course, people bought diyas and other illuminating items.

Across Guwahati, the markets are aglow with rows of diyas, fairy lights, and green crackers. Stalls in Ganeshguri, Beltola, and Panbazar display banana plants — sold for around Rs 200–Rs 250 — ready to be placed at doorways with earthen lamps upon them, a ritual symbolising prosperity and divine blessing. Yet the buzz is faint this year.

“The lights are shining, but the heart feels dim,” said a vendor in Fancy Bazar, glancing at his half-empty stall. “Last year, people came with excitement. This year, they buy what they must — then leave quietly.”

For generations, Diwali in Assam has been a vibrant celebration of devotion and colour — a time when laughter spilt into the streets, and fireworks painted the skies. But this year, the fireworks are fewer, and the music is gentler. Organizers across the state have dedicated their celebrations to Garg, whose sudden passing in Singapore last month—just a day before a scheduled performance—sent shockwaves through homes and hearts across the Northeast.

His songs once echoed in every celebration; now, his absence hums beneath every chant and melody. Many families say their Diwali rituals will include a prayer for the artiste who gave voice to Assam’s soul.

Despite high prices and a subdued spirit, the essence of the festival endures. Earthen lamps continue to flicker across balconies and courtyards. Children still gather to shape rangolis. But this year, every light seems to carry a memory — a quiet tribute to the man whose music illuminated countless lives.

Every diya lit is not just for Lakshmi but for Zubeen, the eternal flame of its soul.

