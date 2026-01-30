Guwahati: Assam Governor Felicitates Armed Force Veterans at Lok Bhavan

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya felicitated armed forces veterans at Lok Bhavan on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, paying tribute to their role in strengthening the foundations of the Republic.

The Governor honoured M. Hari Keshore Singha, Kirti Prasad Chaliha, Khanindra Bezbora, Tarendra Nath Basumutary and Ex-Havildar Paresh Chandra Nath for their exemplary contributions during service and for their continued engagement in welfare activities after retirement.

Acharya lauded their dedication as soldiers and responsible citizens, wished them good health and urged them to continue inspiring society through their service, particularly as role models for the younger generation, stated a press release.

