Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya interacts with people in Rajbari village

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya made a historic visit to Rajbari village within Hojai for the first time on Wednesday. As per information, this was part of the ‘Governor in the Village’ (Gaon Mein Governor) programme. The event was organized at Tombapu-Jini Middle English School near the historic Rajbari archaeological site. The Governor interacted with local villagers who apprised him on how government schemes helped them. They spoke about Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and schemes for women entrepreneurs and how these schemes have improved their lives.

The Governor spoke to over 1,000 people and said, “Two days ago, we celebrated Republic Day. Freedom fighters like Khudiram Bose, Chandrashekhar Azad, and Assam’s Kanaklata Barua gave their lives for us. They wanted us to have our own homes, schools, roads, electricity, clean water, hospitals, and water for farms. Now, thanks to our Prime Minister, we have these.” He said that Assam’s society, culture, roads, and education were growing fast. “Let’s all work together to make our village, society, and country better,” he added.

Later, the Governor honoured H Krishna Kumar Singha at his residence at Rajbari and presented him a special award for protecting the historic site under ‘Our Soil-Our Heroes.’ Hojai MLA Ramkrishna Ghosh, District Commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, SP VV Rakesh Reddy, ADC Bonny Imam Shadab, and others attended the historic event.

