Guwahati: Assam Governor inaugurates Blood Donation Camp

GUWAHATI: As part of ‘Sewa Sankalp Saptah’, Lok Bhavan, Assam, under the leadership of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, in association with the Indian Red Cross Society, organized a blood donation camp at Chandmari. The Governor said blood donation symbolized compassion, empathy and selfless service and described it as a noble humanitarian activity. He urged citizens, particularly the youth, to donate blood voluntarily at least once a year. He also acknowledged regular donors, including Hariman Deka, Prakash D. Atreya and Prabin Barua, for their repeated contributions. Officials of the Indian Red Cross Society, Assam State Branch, officers of the Health Department, medical staff and volunteers attended the camp, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam Rifles soldier donates blood to save civilian in Kiphire