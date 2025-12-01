Jamugurihat: Assam Rifles soldier donates blood to save civilian in Kiphire

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: In a remarkable show of compassion and duty, a courageous Assam Rifles soldier voluntarily donated blood to a civilian in critical condition on Sunday, informed a press release. The patient was admitted to District Hospital, Kiphire, when an urgent need for blood arose. Responding swiftly to hospital authorities’ appeal, the personnel stepped forward to donate which resulted in the stabilization of the patient and saving of his life.

