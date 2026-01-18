Guwahati: Assam Governor Interacts with Kashmiri Students

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya interacted with 25 students from the Kashmir Valley during a programme held at Lok Bhavan in Guwahati on Saturday. The students were on a Bharat Darshan tour organized by 13 BN, SSB, Dignibal (J&K) under the Civic Action Programme of the Central Armed Police Forces.

The Governor welcomed the students to Assam and said the visit reflected India’s unity despite geographical distances. He highlighted the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat and said initiatives like Bharat Darshan strengthened emotional bonds and mutual understanding among youth from different regions.

Acharya spoke about cultural similarities between Kashmir and Assam and encouraged the students to value education, discipline and innovation as foundations of nation-building. He urged them to share their experiences and act as ambassadors of peace and harmony.

DIG SSB Guwahati Frontier Niraj Chand accompanied the students during the interaction, stated a press release.

