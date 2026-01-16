Guwahati: Assam Governor LP Acharya inaugurates GI Mahotsav

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated GI Mahotsav titled “Promoting India’s Heritage through GI Products” at Arya Vidyapeeth College Ground in Guwahati on Thursday. The event was organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry with support from the Ministry of MSME, Government of India.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said the festival celebrated India’s rich heritage through Geographical Indication products and promoted the spirit of ‘Vocal for Local’ by giving national and global visibility to traditional skills and local economies. He highlighted the significance of GI tags in preserving cultural identity, indigenous knowledge and regional uniqueness.

Referring to Assam, he noted the state’s distinctive GI identity through products such as Muga and Eri silk, Assam tea, bell metal craft of Sarthebari and GI-tagged Kaji Nemu. He said GI products enhanced livelihoods of artisans and farmers while supporting sustainable practices and self-reliance.

Several dignitaries, including senior officials of PHDCCI, representatives of MSME bodies, entrepreneurs and artisans, attended the inaugural programme, a press release stated.

