Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Visits Old-Age Home

Guwahati: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya paid a visit to the “Seneh”, an Old Age Home for destitute elderly women in Guwahati yesterday. During his visit, the Governor spent joyful moments with the residents, sharing the warmth and affection synchronizing with the spirit of the day. The occasion was made even more meaningful as the elderly mothers of the home offered their sincere blessings to the Prime Minister for his long life and good health. On the occasion, they also prayed for the success of Narendra Modi’s mission for a developed and prosperous India, a press release said.

