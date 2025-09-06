Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya interacts with officials in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, on Thursday visited Sivasagar. On his arrival, he was warmly received by the district administration at the Circuit House. The Governor was accorded a Guard of Honour in the presence of District Commissioner Aayush Garg, Superintendent of Police Shubrajyoti Bora, and other senior officials of the district administration.

During his visit, the Governor held an interaction with the District Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, and other senior officials of the administration. The discussion centered around various developmental and administrative issues concerning the district.

