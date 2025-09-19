Guwahati: Assam Governor LP Acharya Confers ‘Vishwakarma Samman’

Guwahati: On the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya presented the ‘Governor Assam Vishwakarma Samman’ to six divyangjan, recognizing their outstanding contributions in various fields. The ceremony held at the Brahmaputra Wing of Raj Bhavan, marked a significant step towards inclusivity and empowerment of the society.

The Governor extended warm congratulations to all the awardees and highlighted the cultural and symbolic significance of the day, which also coincides with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Extending his heartfelt birthday wishes to the Prime Minister and his inclusive vision, the Governor stated, “We should not focus on what someone lacks; we need to recognize the extraordinary ability that they possess.” He emphasized that this philosophy inspired the transformation of the term ‘Viklang’ to ‘Divyangjan’, reshaping societal perceptions of disability, a press release said.

