Guwahati: Assam Governor LP Acharya Congratulates State Artistes on National Honours

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya congratulated artistes from the state who were selected for the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards and the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for 2024 and 2025. In a statement issued on Thursday, the Governor said the recognition reflected the richness and vitality of Assam’s cultural traditions and highlighted the state’s contribution to India’s performing arts.

Prema Oja Barbayan and Bipul Chandra Das received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards for 2024, while Chetana Das, Mallika Kandali and Bhaskar Jyoti Oja were selected for 2025. The Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar recipients from Assam included Minakshi Medhi, Dilip Hira and Bidyut Kumar Nath for 2024, and Niranjan Saikia Borbayan, Debajit Saikia and Hirak Jyoti Sarma for 2025. Acharya said the honours recognised excellence and dedication in the field of performing arts and expressed hope that the awardees would inspire younger generations to preserve and promote Assam’s cultural heritage, stated a press release.

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