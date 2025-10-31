Guwahati: Assam Governor LP Acharya inaugurates Gaudham in Raj Bhavan

GUWAHATI: On the sacred occasion of Gopashtami, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the Gaudham (Gaushala) within the premises of Raj Bhavan, Guwahati, on Thursday.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Governor Acharya described Gau Mata as “the living symbol of India’s Sanatan tradition, representing a radiant confluence of compassion, prosperity, and purity.”

He emphasized that the establishment of the Gaudham reaffirms the eternal sentiment “Gau? Sarve?a? Matara?” meaning “The cow is the mother of all” and reflects a collective pledge to nurture India’s cultural and spiritual consciousness with devotion and reverence, a press release said.

