Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya greets people on Kati Bihu

GUWAHATI: On the auspicious occasion of Kati Bihu, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya extended his greetings to the people of the state and wished for agricultural abundance for all.

In his message, Governor Acharya highlighted the significance of Kati Bihu as a festival that unites people across communities in a shared prayer for agricultural prosperity. “Kati Bihu reflects the deep-rooted connection of our society with agriculture. It is a time when people from all walks of life come together to seek blessings for a good harvest. Lighting earthen lamps around homes, in paddy fields, and near the sacred Tulsi plant is a symbolic gesture of devotion and hope,” the Governor said.

He further urged everyone to uphold the traditions of the festival and invoke Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings. “Let us light these sacred lamps to dispel all challenges faced by our farmers and illuminate the path to agricultural growth in Assam. May this Kati Bihu bring renewed energy and prosperity to every household in the state.”

The Governor expressed his hope that the observance of Kati Bihu will strengthen community bonding and reinforce the collective spirit of dedication towards Assam’s agrarian roots, stated a press release.

