Guwahati: Governor LP Acharya releases ‘Good News Assam’ publication

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday released Good News Assam, a special publication by Doordarshan News Assam, at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan, Guwahati. The book highlighted the broadcaster’s commitment to positive storytelling and grassroots achievements.

In his address, the Governor praised the vision behind the publication and said it brought together narratives of human spirit, innovation, social service, and community leadership. He described it as valuable documentation of Assam’s positive transformation and said such stories help future generations recognize the extraordinary achievements of ordinary individuals.

Acharya commended the DD News Assam team for identifying inspiring personalities across districts and presenting their journeys with sincerity. He said the publication stood as a testament to the broadcaster’s creativity and social responsibility.

Reflecting on the weekly Good News Assam programme, he noted its impact in showcasing stories of hope and highlighting improvements in key sectors, including health, education, agriculture, digital services, infrastructure, women’s empowerment, and community development. He said such constructive journalism strengthened public faith in development initiatives.

The Governor also referred to the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat, saying both platforms promoted participatory development by recognizing grassroots change-makers. He reiterated Lok Bhavan’s commitment to people-centric initiatives, including youth skill development, leadership programmes, environmental protection, and natural farming.

The ceremony was attended by Director General of DD News Priya Kumar, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram, and Joint Director and Head of DD News Assam Ankur Lahoty, along with senior officers and dignitaries, a press release stated.

