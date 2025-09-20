Guwahati: Assam Governor Mourns Passing of Cultural Icon Zubeen Garg

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has expressed his deep sorrow over the untimely demise of renowned singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg who passed away today in Singapore. In a heartfelt condolence message, the Governor stated, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Zubeen Garg, a towering figure in Assam’s cultural landscape. His contribution to the enrichment of Assamese music, art, and identity is unparalleled. His death is an irreparable loss to the state and to the countless hearts he touched through his works.” The Governor further said that while Zubeen Garg may have left for his heavenly abode, his music, passion, and legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. “His voice will echo in our memories, and his spirit will live on in the hearts of the people,” the Governor remarked. Extending his condolences to the bereaved family, the Governor prayed for strength and peace during this difficult time. “I offer my deepest empathy to the family and loved ones of Zubeen Garg. May the Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul,” he added.

