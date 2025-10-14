Guwahati: Assam Governor Opens 8th Session of Codex Committee

GUWAHATI: In a move to protect consumer health and promote fair practices in food trade Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the 8th session of the Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs at a city hotel here on Monday. In his inaugural address, Governor Acharya highlighted India’s rich legacy in spice cultivation and trade, stating that the country has long been known for its salubrious climate, and fertile lands, which are beneficial for the cultivation of spices with medicinal value.a press release stated.

