Guwahati: Assam Governor Pays Floral Tribute to Zubeen Garg

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday paid solemn floral tributes to the mortal remains of Zubeen Garg, the legendary singer, composer, and cultural icon at Arjuna Bhogeswar Baruah sports complex at Sarusajai.

Expressing profound grief at the untimely demise of Garg, the Governor described him as a towering figure whose artistry transcended generations. “Zubeen Garg’s contribution to the enrichment of Assamese music, cinema, and cultural identity is unparalleled. His passing is an irreparable loss not only to Assam but to the entire nation. He lives on in the hearts of millions,” he said.

Governor Acharya extended his condolences to Garg’s family, his countless admirers, and the entire cultural fraternity. With folded hands, he prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to his loved ones during this hour of grief. “May the Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to his loved ones in this hour of grief,” he said, as the state bid farewell to one of its most cherished voices, stated a press release.

