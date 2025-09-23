Second Autopsy of Zubeen Garg to Be Conducted Before Cremation: CM

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that another post-mortem of the mortal remains of Zubeen Garg would be conducted tomorrow, before cremation.

Speaking to the media today, the Chief Minister said, "I feel that the post-mortem done in a country like Singapore is beyond doubt. Even then, since a section of people in Assam has been insisting on a post-mortem in the state afresh, we have had a discussion with the singer's family members and taken the decision. The mortal remains of the singer will be taken to the GMCH at around 7 am tomorrow for the post-mortem. After the autopsy, we will bring the body back to Sarusajai. From there, the funeral procession will start for Kamarkuchi in the Sonapur area."

The Chief Minister said that some people have been lodging FIRs by including a whole lot of accused. "Since we've already handed over the case to the CID, the need for fresh FIRs doesn't arise. The CID will take all angles into its investigation."

The Chief Minister said, "A team of Assam Police will leave for Singapore to collect more evidence regarding the death of the singer."

The Chief Minister said, "Some people have been sending posts on social media on issues related to the death of Zubeen Garg; some of them even involve family members. This is uncalled for. If the netizens have concrete information with them, they should move to the CID instead of posting on social media. Those posting on social media without concrete evidence will have to face the music."

Also Read: Sarusajai Stadium Open All Night for Zubeen's Fans