Guwahati: Assam Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal reviews Irrigation Projects

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal on Thursday chaired a review meeting with the Chief Engineer and senior officials of the Irrigation Department at his office in Dispur to evaluate the department's overall performance.

The Minister conducted a detailed assessment of the implementation of various schemes, administrative operations, and project progress under the department. He reviewed the status of decisions taken in the previous meeting, the advancement of externally aided projects, and the tender processes for minor, medium, and major irrigation schemes under S.O.P.D. (G).

During the session, officials presented progress reports and PowerPoint presentations on ongoing initiatives. Minister Singhal advised incorporating additional aspects into the presentations on externally aided projects to ensure a more comprehensive approach.

Emphasizing the importance of strategic planning, Singhal directed the preparation of detailed irrigation plans for every district, highlighting the need for accurate, year-round data on water availability. He instructed that irrigation projects be prioritized in regions where farmers face acute water shortages.

The Minister also directed Additional Chief Engineers from various branches to compile precise data on water use and availability in their respective districts during both dry and monsoon seasons. He urged officials to speed up ongoing works and reviewed the department's progress on digitalization efforts.

Singhal also examined the newly introduced "INNO App," which aims to streamline data management and administrative functions. He instructed that the app should make essential data accessible to all officials-from the Chief Engineer to field-level staff such as Khalashis and Chowkidars. He added that functions like tenders, work orders, and transfer processes would soon be integrated into the platform.

Also Read: AASCSU warns Minister Ashok Singhal on land beside Zubeen Kshetra