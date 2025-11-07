AASCSU warns Minister Ashok Singhal on land beside Zubeen Kshetra

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The All Assam Scheduled Caste Students’ Union (AASCSU) has strongly criticized Minister Ashok Singhal for the alleged encroachment of land adjacent to Zubeen Khetra. The organization’s Central Secretary Parash Jyoti Das stated before the media that if the land near Zubeen Khetra was not vacated soon, public outrage would erupt. He warned that those who were delaying justice for Zubeen Garg and politicizing the issue would face consequences.

He further remarked that while indigenous Assamese people had no proper land rights in Assam, outsiders and traders had occupied land within the tribal belt. “We do not even consider him a minister,” the student leader said. “These non-indigenous businessmen who have occupied the land near Zubeen Khetra must vacate it immediately, otherwise they should be ready to face the anger of the people,” he warned.

Meanwhile, at 1 No. Goraimari near Mahura, Numaligarh, the Scheduled Caste Students’ Union organized various cultural programmes to pay tribute to the legendary singer Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

