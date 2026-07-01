GUWAHATI: Assam Launches Statewide Crackdown to Shut Down Illegal Sawmills

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Tuesday announced a statewide enforcement drive aimed at identifying, seizing and shutting down all illegal sawmills operating across the state, while warning departmental officials of strict action for lapses in enforcement.

The Minister made the announcement during a Facebook Live interaction, stating that the protection of forests and biodiversity remained a collective responsibility and that the government was committed to curbing illegal logging and safeguarding natural resources.

He said the Forest Department, acting on the directions of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, had already begun a mission-mode operation across all forest divisions. Divisional Forest Officers, Range Officers and field staff were instructed to detect illegal sawmills, seize machinery and close down operations, particularly in remote areas where illegally felled timber was being processed.

Mallabaruah directed officials to confiscate all illegally stored timber and maintain geo-tagged photographic records along with daily division-wise and range-wise reports of enforcement actions. He also ordered intensified inspections of licensed sawmills to ensure compliance with legal provisions, including valid transit passes, GST invoices and e-way bills.

The Minister cautioned that Range Officers and DFOs would be held personally responsible if illegal sawmills continued to function within their jurisdictions and warned of departmental proceedings in cases of negligence.

He stated that the government aimed to shut down all illegal sawmills within a week and expressed concern over reports of illicit timber movement from forest areas, including across the Brahmaputra to locations such as Baghbar.

Mallabaruah also appealed to the public to report illegal operations and share evidence through a dedicated helpline number, assuring confidentiality and prompt action. He further said that action would extend to end users found utilising timber without valid documentation.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to forest conservation, the Minister called for cooperation from both officials and citizens to ensure the success of the statewide campaign.

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