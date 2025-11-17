Guwahati: Assam Pavilion shines at 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pavilion emerged as one of the major crowd-pullers at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, held at Pragati Maidan, Bharat Mandapam. With the national theme “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat,” the pavilion captivated visitors through a vibrant showcase of Assam’s economic strengths, cultural heritage and entrepreneurial spirit.

Showcasing a diverse range of products and innovations, the pavilion featured 41 MSME stalls along with displays from start-ups and One District One Product (ODOP) entrepreneurs. Assam Tourism, AIDC, the Agriculture Department, NEDFi and AGMC collaborated to highlight the state’s traditional industries as well as its growing industrial potential.

Visitors flocked to see Assam’s signature offerings, including premium varieties of Assam tea, exquisite bamboo and cane crafts, agarwood products and a rich assortment of handloom and handicraft items. The state’s expanding agro-based and food-processing sectors were also well represented through an array of packaged and value-added products.

Adding to the attraction, the pavilion provided a vivid cultural experience. Exhibits highlighted Assam’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites—Charaideo Maidam and Kaziranga National Park—offering visitors a glimpse into the state’s historical and ecological treasures. Live cultural performances, including energetic Bihu and graceful Bagarumba dance presentations, drew enthusiastic crowds. The display of the revered Guru Asana further reflected the spiritual and cultural heritage of Assam’s rich Vaishnavite traditions inspired by Srimanta Sankaradeva.

Umesh Kumar, Director of the Assam Pavilion, said the presentation reflected a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, positioning Assam as “a hub of creativity, resilience and economic promise.”

The pavilion was formally inaugurated on Friday by Indira R Kalita, Secretary of the Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprise Departments, Government of Assam. The 44th India International Trade Fair, which commenced on November 14, will conclude on November 27.

