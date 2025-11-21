Guwahati: Assam Police Announces Transfer of 73 Inspectors

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police on Thursday announced the transfer of 73 Inspectors across districts, battalions and specialized units in an administrative move aimed at strengthening policing at the grassroots level. The order, issued by the Police Headquarters in Ulubari with the approval of the Director General of Police, stated that the reshuffle was carried out in the interest of public service.

The postings covered districts including Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Karbi Anglong, Goalpara, Morigaon, Baksa, Golaghat and Dima Hasao, along with specialised units such as CID, V&AC, GRP and Border Assam. Inspectors were also reassigned to the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and various battalions.

Key changes included transfers of Inspectors Amar Ghosh to South Salmara, Sailen Kr Kalita to Barpeta, and Biswajyoti Sarmah to Morigaon. Several officers moved between CID, district posts and specialised sectors, with additional changes affecting Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, West Karbi Anglong and Jorhat.

