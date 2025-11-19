Assam Police Seize Heroin in Kaliabor, Detain Multiple Suspects

Kaliabor: In a coordinated operation, police teams from Kaliabor Police Station, Jakhalabandha Police Station and the Bagori Police Patrol Post conducted a raid at the residence of Samiran Saikia in Baruachuk under Kaliabor police station limits. The raid was carried out following reliable inputs that the house had been used for long-term drug peddling activities.

During the search, the police recovered 25 plastic containers filled with suspected heroin. The seized drugs weighed 37.62 grams including containers and 4.93 grams without the containers. Officers also found 22 empty plastic containers believed to have been used to pack the narcotics. An OPPO mobile phone, suspected to be used for coordinating drug transactions, was also seized from the premises.

According to police, preliminary inquiry indicated that Samiran Saikia had allegedly been selling narcotic substances from his home for an extended period. Five individuals who were present at the house during the raid were detained for their suspected involvement in the illegal trade.

The detainees have been identified as Hirak Jyoti Borah of Deori Chilabandha, Junti Ali (28) of Kuwaritol, Jaan Ali of Langichook, Bishal Banik (30), and Md. Abdul Rashid (21) of Kuthari.

Police stated that all legal formalities were completed at the site as required. The accused, along with the seized items, were taken to the police station for further investigation and necessary legal action.