Guwahati: Assam Police Arrest 2 Jail Guards for Supplying Drugs to Inmates

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two Assam Police personnel posted at the Guwahati Central Jail were arrested on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in supplying ganja to the inmates inside the prison, officials said. The arrests followed an internal inquiry initiated after a formal complaint highlighted the apparent ease with which illicit items were being accessed by inmates inside the jail. Jail authorities filed a complaint at Basistha Police Station, during which evidence emerged pointing towards the role of the two jawans. Police said the accused, identified as Konkan Bora and Devajit Das, were serving with the 4th Assam Police Battalion and were deployed at the Guwahati Central Jail at the time of the alleged offences. Investigators alleged that the duo supplied ganja and other banned substances to inmates in exchange for money. Acting on specific inputs, authorities apprehended the two personnel and recovered narcotic ganja from their possession. Officials said further investigation was underway to determine whether more individuals were involved in the racket operating within the jail premises.

