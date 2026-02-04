Drug Peddler Arrested, 20 Addicts Detained in Khanapara Crackdown

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown, Basistha Police carried out an operation at Khanapara and detained as many as 20 drug-addicted youths.

During the operation, police uncovered an open drug trade allegedly being run in the area by a man identified as Gabbar Roy from Meghalaya. Acting on specific inputs, the police launched the operation and managed to trace the network operating openly in Khanapara. The alleged drug peddler, Gabbar Roy, was also arrested during the operation.

