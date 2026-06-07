GUWAHATI: Assam Police issues child online safety advisory in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Police has issued an advisory urging parents, schools and institutions to exercise caution while sharing children's information on social media, highlighting growing concerns over cyber safety risks. According to the advisory, even seemingly harmless posts such as photographs, names, class details, locations and real-time updates can expose children to potential online threats.

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