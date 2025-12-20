Guwahati: Assam Public Works Alleges Corruption in DIET Institutions

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Serious allegations of widespread corruption were raised against District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) across Assam by Assam Public Works (APW), which released a press note undersigned by its president Abhijit Sharma and general secretary Dhurbajyoti Talukdar. APW alleged that since 2019, DIETs received around Rs 50 lakh annually for infrastructure, training and research, but 80–90 per cent of the funds were misappropriated through fake bills.

The complaint cited DIET Dibrugarh as a major case, alleging that its section of employees siphoned off Rs 20–30 lakh every year through fraudulent billing and misuse of construction and repair grants. It also alleged irregularities in B.Ed admissions, claiming seats were sold for money, and accused former and serving officials of colluding in fund misappropriation estimated at Rs 5–6 crore. Further allegations included manipulation of tenders, misuse of B.Ed funds, intimidation of complainants and substandard works. Referring to suspensions in DIET Hailakandi and DIET Lakhimpur over similar charges, APW demanded an immediate high-level inquiry, physical verification of works and a comprehensive audit to fix responsibility.

