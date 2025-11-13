Indian Secular Front (ISF) team exposes irregularities in BEd admissions of DIET, Kalachand

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: An Indian Secular Front (ISF) team visited the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Kalachand and engaged in a detailed discussion with the Principal over alleged serious anomalies in the BEd admission process.

According to the ISF, the Principal revealed that while the first and second admission lists were prepared strictly on merit, the third list was compiled solely based on recommendations from the council, bypassing qualified candidates who had cleared the entrance examination. The ISF described the practice as 'highly unjust and unacceptable,' stating that it undermines the integrity of the entrance exam and deprives meritorious students of their rightful seats. Such interference, the team added, eroded the credibility of educational institutions and shattered students' trust in a fair and transparent system, particularly in teacher education, which plays a pivotal role in shaping the nation's future. In a strong statement, the ISF insisted that merit must be the sole criterion for admissions across all educational institutions.

The team demanded immediate corrective measures from the council to rectify the irregularities and ensure that all future admissions were strictly on merit. Warning of escalation, the ISF stated that failure to act promptly would compel them to launch a full-scale agitation to amplify their demands and seek justice for affected students.

The development has sparked concerns among aspirants and education stakeholders, with calls growing for greater oversight in admission procedures at teacher training institutes. Authorities from the council have yet to issue an official response.

