Guwahati: Assam State Commission for Women Launches ‘Biswas Jatra’

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Commission for Women (ASCW), led by Chairperson Angoorlata Deka, launched the “Biswas Jatra”, a statewide motorcycle rally promoting women’s safety, dignity, and empowerment. Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota flagged off the rally at the Arjun Bhogeswar Barua Sports Complex, Sarusajai. Organized in association with Sankalp Hub and the Department of Women and Child Development, the rally features 15 bikers, including the chairperson, and will travel through several districts before concluding on November 15.

