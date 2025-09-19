Guwahati: Assam State Level Bankers’ Committee Meeting Held in City

GUWAHATI: The State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meeting for the June 2025 quarter was held on September 16, 2025, under the chairmanship of Dr Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary, Government of Assam, and co-chaired by Prabhas Bose, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India.

During the meeting, the CGM of SBI emphasized the need for banks to focus on priority sector lending to accelerate the overall economic growth of Assam. He further highlighted the importance of the upcoming national campaigns – “Swachhta Hi Sewa” and “Lok Kalyan Mela”, commencing from September 17, 2025 – and urged all banks to actively participate to ensure their success.

The Chief Secretary underscored the importance of improving the CD ratio of the state to bring it at par with the national average. He advised banks to intensify efforts in the 2nd and 3rd quarters, noting that the 4th quarter may be impacted due to the state elections. He also pointed out potential avenues where bank credit could play a pivotal role in boosting Assam’s economy, such as the semiconductor plant at Jagiroad, the PepsiCo project in Nagaon, the recently inaugurated bio-ethanol project by the prime minister, the upcoming Silchar-Shillong Highway project which will connect five states and serve as a major logistics hub, and the proposed new airport at Silchar.

The Chief Secretary also called upon banks to actively support the RBI’s campaign on unclaimed deposits. Further, the meeting deliberated on the State Government’s flagship schemes, including the CMAAA, Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan and Orunodoi 3.0, with a special focus on ensuring their effective implementation in collaboration with the Finance Department, Government of Assam, a press release said.

Also Read: SBI Foundation Launches Special Drive for SBI Youth