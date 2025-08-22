SBI Foundation Launches Special Drive for SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2025

GUWAHATI: SBI Foundation, the CSR arm of the State Bank Group, has announced a special drive inviting applications for the 13th batch of its flagship programme, SBI Youth for India (YFI) Fellowship, beginning in October 2025. The SBI YFI Fellowship is open to SBI employees, Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), NRIs, and citizens of Nepal & Bhutan. Applications for this special drive will close on 11th September 2025.
The 13-month fully funded YFI Fellowship offers young professionals and graduates an opportunity to work at the grassroots level, co-creating sustainable solutions with rural communities in partnership with 13 reputed NGOs across India. Fellows engage across 12 thematic areas, including health, education, rural livelihoods, environmental sustainability, women’s empowerment, water, technology, alternate energy, self-governance, traditional crafts, social entrepreneurship, and food security.
Highlighting the vision of the programme, Mr. Sanjay Prakash, MD & CEO, SBI Foundation, said, “The SBI Youth for India Fellowship reflects our commitment to empowering young minds with the exposure and empathy required to address rural challenges. By welcoming applications from our own SBI employees, we are expanding the reach of this transformative journey. We believe the SBI Youth for India Fellowship not only creates long-lasting impact in rural communities but also nurtures future leaders who carry with them the spirit of service, innovation, and sustainability.”
Eligibility Criteria under the Special Drive:
Candidates must be SBI employees, Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), NRIs, and citizens of Nepal & Bhutan.
Applicants must be 21 to 32 years old at the start of the programme, i.e., 6th October 2025.
Selected Fellows will report at SWRC (Barefoot College), Tilonia, Kishangarh, Rajasthan, on 4th October 2025 to commence the Orientation Programme.
Since its inception in 2011, the SBI Youth for India Fellowship has created a strong alumni network of 640 Fellows, impacting over 150,000 lives in 250+ villages across 21 states. Nearly 70% of alumni continue to work in development, public policy, academia, and governance, while 100+ alumni have pursued higher education in social impact fields, and 40+ alumni have launched social ventures. Prospective candidates eager to drive positive change in rural India can apply here: http://apply.youthforindia.org.