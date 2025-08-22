SBI Foundation Launches Special Drive for SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2025

Eligibility Criteria under the Special Drive:

Candidates must be SBI employees, Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), NRIs, and citizens of Nepal & Bhutan.

Applicants must be 21 to 32 years old at the start of the programme, i.e., 6th October 2025.

Selected Fellows will report at SWRC (Barefoot College), Tilonia, Kishangarh, Rajasthan, on 4th October 2025 to commence the Orientation Programme.

Since its inception in 2011, the SBI Youth for India Fellowship has created a strong alumni network of 640 Fellows, impacting over 150,000 lives in 250+ villages across 21 states. Nearly 70% of alumni continue to work in development, public policy, academia, and governance, while 100+ alumni have pursued higher education in social impact fields, and 40+ alumni have launched social ventures. Prospective candidates eager to drive positive change in rural India can apply here: http://apply.youthforindia.org.