Guwahati: Assamese Feature Film Abhimannyu in Theatre Now

Guwahati: The most awaited new Assamese feature film, Abhimannyu, directed by Achinta Shankar and produced by Matlebuddin Ahmed under the banner of Sabnam's Entertainment, is now in theatre for the audience from November 15.

The assistant producer of this movie is Sabeha Sabnam. Executive producer Debojit Mazumdar. The story of this film was written by Achinta Shankar.

Screenplay - dialogue and chief assistant directions by Himanshu Nath. Cinematography by Pradip Daimary. Socially relevant themes of the film address the life and struggles of a young boy. The film has garnered significant attention for its realistic portrayal of life's struggles and its emotionally charged storytelling.

The film mainly follows the journey of Prabhat and Jyotshna, a very young married couple. Both leading roles are played by talented actor Kamal Lochon and renowned singer Deeplina Deka.

The movie is full of authentic narrative, powerful performances, and relatable characters.

