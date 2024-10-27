Guwahati: Chalachitram Film Festival Commences At Jyoti Chitraban

GUWAHATI: The eighth edition of the Chalachitram National Film Festival – 2024 commenced at Jyoti Chitraban premises in Guwahati's Kahilipara area on Saturday.

The event was inaugurated by Cotton University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ramesh Ch. Deka and was attended by distinguished dignitaries, including national award-winning Assamese singer Tarali Sarma, RSS Northeast India media coordinator Dr. Sunil Mohanty, and other eminent personalities.

In his speech, Dr. Deka highlighted the importance of portraying diverse characters with accurate perspectives in cinema.

Music composer Sarma hailed the organizers for their determination to honour India’s rich cultural heritage.