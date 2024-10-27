Guwahati: Chalachitram Film Festival Commences At Jyoti Chitraban

GUWAHATI: The eighth edition of the Chalachitram National Film Festival – 2024 commenced at Jyoti Chitraban premises in Guwahati's Kahilipara area on Saturday.
The event was inaugurated by Cotton University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ramesh Ch. Deka and was attended by distinguished dignitaries, including national award-winning Assamese singer Tarali Sarma, RSS Northeast India media coordinator Dr. Sunil Mohanty, and other eminent personalities.
In his speech, Dr. Deka highlighted the importance of portraying diverse characters with accurate perspectives in cinema.
Music composer Sarma hailed the organizers for their determination to honour India’s rich cultural heritage.
Dr. Mohanty shed light on the enormous potential of cinema to influence social change and unity. He appealed to the filmmakers to put societal impact on the forefront and not compromise it for commercial gain.
He also stressed upon the significance of family values, human potential, and environmental consciousness.
The two-day festival was organized by Chalachitram, a subsidiary of Vishwa Samvad Kendra Assam, and it screened 50 documentary and short feature films, focusing on the theme “Our Heritage, Our Pride.”
The winning films, selected by a jury panel, will be felicitated with cash prizes, trophies, and certificates.
The film festival started by showcasing “The Last Generation,” directed by Prabal Khaund. The competition and non-competition categories include a wide array of films from Northeast India and across the country, exploring various themes and styles.
