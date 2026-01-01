Guwahati: ASSEB, Division-II issued Guidelines for HS First Year Exam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-II has issued comprehensive guidelines for the conduct of HS First Year Examination, 2026, to be held in March 2026 for the academic session 2025–26. The responsibility of conducting the examination has been entrusted to the District Level Internal Examination Committee (DLIEC) across all districts of the state.

As per the notification, all institutions affiliated under ASSEB Div-II and having registered HS First Year students will act as examination centres. There will be no online form fill-up, as student data will be made available through the marks entry portal.

The DLIEC will be responsible for preparation, moderation, printing, packing and distribution of question papers. Question papers and OMR answer sheets, wherever applicable, will be printed confidentially, preferably outside the district, and stored under CCTV surveillance. Moreover, strict responsibility has been fixed on principals for the safe custody and transportation of sealed question paper packets.

For subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Economics, Political Science, History, Accountancy, Business Studies and others, the question paper pattern will consist of 50 per cent objective-type and 50 per cent descriptive-type questions. Objective questions may be evaluated either through OMR sheets or manual methods, as decided by the DLIEC.

On examination days, only the Principal or Principal-in-charge and an authorized confidential assistant will be allowed to collect sealed question paper packets from designated centres. Mobile phones and electronic gadgets will be strictly prohibited inside examination halls.

For evaluation, institutions will be grouped into clusters of four, ensuring that no institution evaluates its own answer scripts. OMR sheets, if used, will be evaluated manually. After evaluation, subject-wise mark foils will be submitted to the designated HS Final Examination Centres and later distributed to institutions for marks entry.

The marks entry portal will be opened by ASSEB Div-II after evaluation. Heads of institutions will be personally responsible for any discrepancy between evaluated and uploaded marks. Marksheets will be issued only after being signed by the head of the institution and countersigned by the Inspector of Schools.

Practical examinations will be conducted by the respective institutions as per the schedule issued by the DLIEC, with all costs to be borne by the institutions themselves.

The examination fee has been fixed at Rs 250 per student, of which Rs 130 will be transferred to the DLIEC, Rs 70 retained by institutions for evaluation-related expenses, and Rs 50 paid to ASSEB Div-II towards result processing.

ASSEB has directed all institutions to strictly follow the guidelines, warning that stringent action will be taken in case of any violation or breach of confidentiality.

