Guwahati: ASSEB launches online portal for duplicate and corrected documents

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-II, has announced the launch of a common online application system for issuing duplicate and corrected academic documents. The system will be operational from September 1.

Through this new facility, students can apply online for duplicate or corrected copies of registration certificates, admit cards, marksheets, and pass certificates. The portal will be available under the Service Segment of the ASSEB Division-II website at http://akser.assam.gov.in.

According to a notification, the documents required for correction include a passport-size photograph, the applicant’s signature, HSLC/10 admit card, and the incorrect document. For duplicate documents, the damaged portion of the original (if partially damaged) or an FIR copy (if lost/fully damaged) must be submitted.

Corrected documents will be handed over at the ASSEB Division-II office upon submission of the incorrect copy and acknowledgment receipt.

Duplicate documents can be collected either from the ASSEB counter or received by post, as per the applicant’s choice.

The application fee structure is as follows: correction of registration certificate, admit card, marksheet, or pass certificate – Rs 300 each; duplicate registration certificate and duplicate admit card – Rs 300 each; duplicate marksheet – Rs 400; and duplicate pass certificate – Rs 550.

The notification mentions that a late fine will be applicable for corrections sought after three years from the examination year. An additional fee will also be charged if postal delivery is opted for. The notification further states that all payments must be made online through the integrated payment gateway. Approval messages regarding the status of applications will be sent to applicants via SMS.

Also Read: Guwahati: ASSEB reopens Darpan portal for Class 11 admissions