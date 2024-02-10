Guwahati: Assistant Conservator of Forestry’s son Arin Kataki detained in hit-and-run case

Guwahati: Police were able to apprehend and detain Arin Kataki (20) in connection to the death of one Narabahadur Thapa (54) after being hit by a vehicle at Nalapara on NH27 on January 26, 2024, at around 8:30 p.m.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Basistha PS, and the driver fled the scene, leaving the injured person lying on the road unattended. In this regard, a case has been registered via Basistha PS case No. 62/24 U/s 279/304(A) IPC.

Carrying out the investigation, Arin Kataki of Six Mile was apprehended today and put under thorough interrogation, during which he confessed to the crime. Based on information received during the investigation, police recovered the vehicle, a Scorpio (black) bearing registration number AS 01 FF 5555, that was involved in the hit-and-run incident on January 26 and was kept concealed in a garage at Six Mile. Surprisingly, it was found that in the private Scorpio vehicle, it was written as "Government of Assam." The vehicle was found to be fitted with red or green warning lights and a siren.

During further investigation, new penal sections 201/304 of the IPC were added for causing the destruction of evidence and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The father of the accused is posted as an Assistant Conservator of Forestry (ACF), and both the private vehicles belonging to him had "Govt of Assam" written on them. Necessary legal steps have been initiated regarding the matter.

Also Read: Assam: Gunotsav-2024 completed successfully

Also Watch: