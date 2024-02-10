Assam: Gunotsav-2024 completed successfully

GUWAHATI: The State Education Department successfully completed the third phase of Gunotsav-2024, which took place in ten districts of the state from February 5 to 8, 2024.

The ten districts are Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Majuli, Morigaon, Nalbari, and West Karbi Anglong. As many as 12,740 external evaluators evaluated a total of 10,74,741 students from classes I to IX of 11,932 schools (government schools/provincialised schools, Adarsha Vidyalayas, Tea Garden Model Schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalayas, and Tea Garden Management Schools). During the evaluation process, IAS, IPS, IFS, ACS, APS, AFS, and other Grades I and II officers took active part as external evaluators. Similarly, ministers, MPs, MLAs, CEMs, Ems, and others also took part in various schools as external evaluators and interacted with the students, teachers, parents/guardians, mother groups, community members, etc.

The external evaluators evaluated the performance of the students in school in both skill areas (reading, writing, and numeracy/basic mathematical operations) and subject areas and school evaluation areas (co-scholastic and other areas, community participation and contributions, and infrastructure). Gunotsav-2024 was conducted from January 3, 2024, to February 8, 2024, in three phases.

In three phases, a total of 43,400 schools (government schools, provincialised schools, Adarsha Vidyalayas, Tea Garden Model Schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalayas, and Tea Garden Management Schools) and 38,88,503 students from classes I to IX have been evaluated by external evaluators.

The first phase of Gunotsav-2024, held from January 3-6, 2024, in 12 districts, covered a total of 15,04,939 students from classes I to IX of 16,792 schools. The second phase of Gunotsav-2024, held from January 9-12, 2024, in 13 districts, covered a total of 1308823 students from classes I-IX of 14,676 schools.

Also Read: Singer Rahul Sipligunj singer of the Oscar-winning song Natu Natu calls on Assam Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah

Also Watch: