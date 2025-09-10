Guwahati: Athgaon Durga Puja committee to bring Hogwarts alive this puja

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The magic of Durga Puja is set to take on a fantastical twist this year as the Athgaon Durga Puja Committee prepares to transport visitors straight into the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Known for its creative themes, the committee has announced a grand Hogwarts-inspired pandal that promises to be one of the biggest attractions of the season.

The pandal, designed with a budget of Rs 40 lakh, will recreate the iconic Hogwarts castle, complete with towering structures, enchanted lighting, and realistic props. Adding to the spectacle, original human artistes from Kolkata will portray beloved characters such as Harry Potter, Professor Snape, and Professor Dumbledore, giving visitors a truly immersive experience.

Organizers said the goal is to blend the cultural spirit of Durga Puja with the magic of fantasy, offering devotees and visitors a unique experience that will appeal to both children and adults alike. “We wanted to do something that excites the younger generation while maintaining the sanctity of Puja traditions,” said a member of the committee.

The pandal will open to the public on Sashti, marking the start of the festivities. Traditional bhog distribution will take place on Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami, ensuring that along with the magical setting, the spiritual and communal essence of Durga Puja remains intact.

Founded in 1983, the Athgaon Durga Puja Committee has been dazzling devotees for 42 years, and this time, with Hogwarts coming alive in the heart of Guwahati, it is all set to be a showstopper of the festive season.

