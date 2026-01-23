Guwahati: ATSU moves HC seeking probe into corruption in TAC

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Tiwa Students' Union (ATSU) has approached the Gauhati High Court (GHC) seeking a judicial probe into alleged large-scale corruption in the Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC).

Addressing to the media, ATSU stated that it had earlier raised the issue and demanded an investigation by the Assam Government into what it termed "rampant corruption" within the Council. ATSU claimed that its allegations were backed by detailed information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005.

ATSU stated that they had submitted written complaints to several authorities, including the Governor of Assam, the Tribal Affairs Department, the Chief Minister's Vigilance Cell, the Chief Secretary, the Deputy Commissioner of Morigaon district, the Police Commissioner, and the Superintendent of Police of Morigaon. However, ATSU alleged that no concrete action has been taken against the Council so far.

ATSU today filed a writ before the Gauhati High Court, seeking a thorough investigation into the alleged corruption in the Tiwa Autonomous Council.

ATSU also raised concerns over the extension of the Council's tenure. The Tiwa Autonomous Council, formed in 1995, held its first general election in 2010, and elections have since been conducted every five years. ATSU pointed out that although the current Council's term expired on January 6, the Assam Government issued a notification extending the tenure of the existing Council by another year without conducting elections.

Strongly opposing the move, ATSU demanded that the government hold the general elections at the earliest. The union warned that it would launch democratic protests if elections are not conducted promptly.

In addition, the students' body criticized the Assam Government's recent initiative to develop Jagiroad into a modern township. ATSU expressed apprehension that such a project could threaten the demographic and cultural identity of the Tiwa community residing in Jagiroad and its surrounding Tiwa-dominated areas.

ATSU urged the state government to reconsider what it described as a "destructive step" that could endanger the existence of the Tiwa community. It further warned that if the government proceeds with the township project without proper consideration, the union would soon announce intensified democratic protests against the move.

